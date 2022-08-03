Al-Qaeda leader's killing risks greater anti-American violence, US State Dept warns

The building where Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was probably located at the time of the strike that killed him in Kabul. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the United States may prompt Al-Qaeda supporters to target US facilities or citizens with the potential for more anti-American violence, the State Department warned on Tuesday (Aug 2).

"Following al-Zawahiri's death, supporters of Al- Qaeda, or its affiliated terrorist organisations, may seek to attack US facilities, personnel, or citizens," the State Department said in a Worldwide Caution Update. "The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022."

This is a developing story.

