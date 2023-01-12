Airlines hope for return to normal after FAA computer failure snarls US travel

WASHINGTON - The US aviation sector was struggling to return to normal on Wednesday following a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system failure overnight on Tuesday that forced a 90-minute halt to all US departing flights.
Almost 9,600 flights have been delayed so far and more than 1,300 cancelled, according to FlightAware, in the first national grounding of flights in about two decades. Many industry officials compared the grounding to what occurred after the terror attacks on Sept 11, 2001.
Failure in the pilot-alerting messaging system has caused a total number of flight disruptions that topped 10,900 and the number is still rising, but airline officials expressed confidence that normal operations could largely return by Thursday.
Major carriers such as Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines all reported 40 per cent or more of flights on Wednesday delayed or cancelled.
FAA officials said a preliminary review traced the outage to a damaged database file, but added that there was no evidence of a cyberattack and that investigation was continuing. The same file corrupted both the main system and its backup, said people familiar with the review, who asked not to be identified.
FAA officials said they were working to “further pinpoint the causes” so the problem can be avoided in the future.
Mr Buttigieg said the ground stop was the “right call” to make sure messages were getting sent correctly and there was no direct evidence of cyberattack.
The White House said President Joe Biden still had confidence in Mr Buttigieg.
Mr Buttigieg told reporters a backup system went into effect on Tuesday but questions were raised about the system’s performance, which led to a complete reboot of the system and then prompted the FAA to issue the ground stop around 7.30am eastern time (8.30pm in Singapore). It was lifted just before 9am.
An FAA advisory said the system that provides so-called Notices to Air Missions with safety messages for pilots and others failed around 3.30pm on Tuesday, which meant no new messages could be processed.
The failure occurred at a typically slow time after the holiday travel season, but demand remains strong as travel continues to recover to near pre-pandemic levels.
It could impact traffic through Friday, said Captain Chris Torres, vice-president of the Allied Pilots Association.
“This thing was lifted at 9am Eastern. That doesn’t mean the problem stops at 9am. This is going to cause ripple effects,” said Captain Torres, whose members fly for American Airlines.
One issue airlines are facing is trying to get planes in and out of crowded gates, which is causing further delays. Crews’ time-limit rules may also be a factor.
At an airport in Greenville, South Carolina, Mr Justin Kennedy abandoned a work trip to nearby Charlotte, North Carolina. He described confusion as airline employees and many passengers were initially unaware of the FAA’s moves and flight delays.
“I sat in a Chick-fil-A dining area that had a good view of the TSA exit,” the 30-year-old information technology employee said. “I saw at least four people sprinting to gates because they thought they were going to miss their flight, only to come back to the food court, out of breath.”
Mr Buttigieg on Wednesday rejected the suggestion that the FAA should reimburse travellers for delays caused by the computer failure.
Package delivery companies FedEx, United Parcel Service and DHL, which rely heavily on planes, said they faced minimal disruptions on Wednesday.
Congress to investigate
US airline customers have few alternatives. Driving distances are too great, and the country’s passenger rail network is thin compared with those in other countries. The US Travel Association, which represents the travel industry including airlines, called the FAA system failure “catastrophic”.
The failure appeared to have limited impact on transatlantic routes.
US Senate Commerce Committee chairman Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, said the panel “will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages”.
She added: “The public needs a resilient air transportation system.”
House Transportation Committee chairman Sam Graves, a Republican, said the ground stop “highlights a huge vulnerability in our air transportation system”. He referred to a recent Southwest Airlines technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights.
“Just as Southwest’s widespread disruption just a few weeks ago was inexcusable, so too is the DOT’s (Department of Transportation) and FAA’s failure to properly maintain and operate the air traffic control system,” he said.
Mr Graves said he would be “leading an oversight letter with my colleagues to make sure that we know what went wrong, who’s responsible, and how this is going to be prevented in the future”.
Senator Ted Cruz, the incoming top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, said: “The FAA’s inability to keep an important safety system up and running is completely unacceptable... The administration needs to explain to Congress what happened, and Congress should enact reforms in this year’s FAA reauthorisation legislation.”
The FAA authorisation is due to expire on Sept 30 and the disruption may put pressure on Congress to complete action.
The FAA has been without a permanent administrator since March. The Senate has yet to hold a hearing on President Joe Biden’s pick to head the agency, Denver International Airport chief executive Phil Washington, who was renominated by Mr Biden last week.
The FAA suffered another significant computer issue on Jan 2 that led to significant delays in Florida flights.
Separately on Wednesday afternoon, air traffic control manager NAV Canada reported a disruption of about 90 minutes in a similar messaging system used in Canada, but said the issue had not caused any flight delays. The agency said it did not believe the incident was related to the FAA one, but was investigating.
Dr Ria Malhotra, a 29-year-old resident physician from Weehawken, New Jersey, had been scheduled to fly from Newark to Las Vegas for a medical conference, but her flight was first delayed and then rescheduled. After this, she wonders how much she will fly.
“I just don’t want to deal with this process anymore because I feel like flight delays are more the norm than they are the exception to the rule,” she said. REUTERS