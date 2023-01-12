Airlines hope for return to normal after FAA computer failure snarls US travel

WASHINGTON - The US aviation sector was struggling to return to normal on Wednesday following a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system failure overnight on Tuesday that forced a 90-minute halt to all US departing flights.

Almost 9,600 flights have been delayed so far and more than 1,300 cancelled, according to FlightAware, in the first national grounding of flights in about two decades. Many industry officials compared the grounding to what occurred after the terror attacks on Sept 11, 2001.

Failure in the pilot-alerting messaging system has caused a total number of flight disruptions that topped 10,900 and the number is still rising, but airline officials expressed confidence that normal operations could largely return by Thursday.

Major carriers such as Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines all reported 40 per cent or more of flights on Wednesday delayed or cancelled.

FAA officials said a preliminary review traced the outage to a damaged database file, but added that there was no evidence of a cyberattack and that investigation was continuing. The same file corrupted both the main system and its backup, said people familiar with the review, who asked not to be identified.

FAA officials said they were working to “further pinpoint the causes” so the problem can be avoided in the future.

Mr Buttigieg said the ground stop was the “right call” to make sure messages were getting sent correctly and there was no direct evidence of cyberattack.

The White House said President Joe Biden still had confidence in Mr Buttigieg.

Mr Buttigieg told reporters a backup system went into effect on Tuesday but questions were raised about the system’s performance, which led to a complete reboot of the system and then prompted the FAA to issue the ground stop around 7.30am eastern time (8.30pm in Singapore). It was lifted just before 9am.

An FAA advisory said the system that provides so-called Notices to Air Missions with safety messages for pilots and others failed around 3.30pm on Tuesday, which meant no new messages could be processed.

The failure occurred at a typically slow time after the holiday travel season, but demand remains strong as travel continues to recover to near pre-pandemic levels.

It could impact traffic through Friday, said Captain Chris Torres, vice-president of the Allied Pilots Association.

“This thing was lifted at 9am Eastern. That doesn’t mean the problem stops at 9am. This is going to cause ripple effects,” said Captain Torres, whose members fly for American Airlines.