Airbnbs are topping $7,000 a night in World Cup housing frenzy

The New York/New Jersey FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is revealed at an event in Times Square, New York City, in 2023.

NEW YORK – The biggest winners from this year’s football World Cup are poised to be those able to rent out their properties, especially in the tri-state area.

Mr Bobby Roufaeal, who manages more than a dozen short-term rentals in New Jersey, said a luxury rental in the state could bring in US$240,000 (S$300,000) between June 11 and July 19 when the tournament runs.

He said he is tripling rates for his units in anticipation of fan inflow for the games and fielding calls from homeowners looking to capitalise on demand.

“They’re like, listen, I’ll figure it out. I’ll go stay with my relatives for the month or for a few weeks just to be able to capitalise on this revenue,” said Mr Roufaeal, founder of Settled In Property Management.

Already listings show a surge in prices. One six-bedroom Airbnb property in Princeton, New Jersey, is offered at roughly US$6,000 (S$7,700) a night during the World Cup, about 140 per cent higher than its price a year ago. That is despite being more than an hour’s drive from the games being played at MetLife Stadium.

The fervour is reshaping the lodging market in World Cup cities across the United States, which are expecting millions of visitors throughout the course of the tournament. Matches are also being held in Mexico and Canada.

For those renting out their homes, it can be a lucrative prospect – especially as Airbnb has offered as much as US$750 in cash for first-timers to incentive new listings. For travellers, the cost of attendance adds up as prices surge for tickets, hotel rooms and flights. The tourism boom is expected to lift hotel rates in the host cities by an average of 300 per cent around opening matches, the New York Times has reported.

Those expenses are causing Mr Mehdi Salem, the founder of French soccer fan association Les Baroudeurs du Sport, to find ways to save money as he organises accommodation for 80 of his members to see France play at MetLife.

He’s squeezing eight people in a room designed to sleep four and booked hotels in Manhattan more than a year before the games when prices were lower. Now, he is looking at spaces in New York City’s outer boroughs like the Bronx and Queens, as well as Airbnbs in less-travelled New Jersey neighbourhoods.

“Some prices are totally ridiculous,” Mr Salem said.

Montclair, New Jersey, a well-off suburb, has seen a 169 per cent increase in short-term rental occupancy during the group stage compared to the same dates in 2025, according to data as of March 26 from analytics platform AirDNA, which tracks rental demand, rates, and occupancy across host cities. Nearby towns of Clifton, Newark, Paterson and Jersey City, have also seen surges, the data shows.

Mr Jamie Lane, chief economist at AirDNA, said that as the games grow closer – prices are poised to increase.

“When bookings start, people typically aren’t booking the properties that are priced really high,” he said. “Other properties that are more reasonably priced do get booked and then we see the delta between the available rates and the booked rates begin to merge.”

Attending the World Cup will be expensive for any spectator, especially those travelling from abroad. Ticket prices can range wildly, in part due to the implementation of FIFA’s dynamic-pricing strategy which raises rates depending on demand. Initially, tickets started at US$60 and could be as much as US$6,730 – though those increased in subsequent batches.

The numbers are even larger on the secondary market, with those for the coveted July 19 final starting at around US$8,000 and topping US$50,000, according to listings on resale site StubHub.

Mr Salem, the French organiser, said that many of his members are staying home because of the high costs.

“Globally, people are complaining about the prices and we lost many, many good followers and good fans are not coming because of the prices,” he said.

Some fans are looking outside of the major hubs to smaller host cities that can be more affordable. Data from Expedia Group shows searches rising most sharply in secondary markets, such as Kansas City, Dallas and Houston. Lodging prices outside of the US in Canada and Mexico remain the most affordable.

“If you look to the smaller towns, you can have venues that are more easily accessible,” said real estate and finance professor Michael Seiler, of the College of William and Mary.

Houston tourism officials say the pace of hotel bookings for June and July is already running more than double 2025’s levels across major submarkets. In Dallas – which is hosting more matches than any other US city – searches for housing options are up 230 per cent from summer 2025, according to the Expedia data from January.

“Dallas is no stranger to major sporting events, but this isn’t simply another big event,” Mr Zane Harrington, a spokesperson for the city’s tourism bureau said. “The FIFA World Cup is unlike anything we’ve experienced before.”​

Mr Michael De Micco won World Cup tickets for a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, through his employer, Frito-Lay. He plans to drive about nine hours from his home near Pittsburgh and has already ruled out hotels as too expensive. Instead, he considered Airbnb and Vrbo Holdings rentals in Providence, Rhode Island, after seeing a listing near the stadium that was out of his budget.

“There’s no way am I spending a thousand dollars a night,” he said.

Real-estate investor Geoff Colleran is on the other side of the equation, listing his home in Foxborough for more than US$2,000 a night. He said he hopes to use the profits to pad out his investments and pay off some debt.

“I would be extremely disappointed if that entire portion of time from mid-June through July isn’t booked,” said Mr Colleran.

“On a typical summer we do US$50,000 to US$60,000. So I’d expect a six-figure summer.” BLOOMBERG