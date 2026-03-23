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Pilot, co-pilot killed after passenger jet hits fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia airport

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Emergency crews work around an Air Canada Express jet that had collided with a ground vehicle at New York's La Guardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S. March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Emergency crews working around an Air Canada Express jet that hit a fire truck at New York's La Guardia Airport on March 22.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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NEW YORK – The pilot and co-pilot of an Air Canada Express regional jet were killed after it struck a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport late on March 22, in an incident that closed the airport, the authorities and US media said.

NBC News, which reported the deaths, said dozens others were injured in the incident.

The news channel said the fire truck was manned by police officers, citing sources. It had earlier said a sergeant and an officer had broken limbs and were in stable condition at a hospital.

The Air Canada Express CRJ-900 plane, operated by its partner Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members from Montreal, based on a preliminary passenger list that remained subject to confirmation. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation.

The aircraft struck the vehicle at a speed of about 39kmh, said flight tracking website Flightradar24, which last recorded data at 11.37pm on March 22 (11.37am on March 23, Singapore time).

Photos taken by Reuters after the accident showed visible damage to the nose of the plane, which was tilted upward.

The authorities and emergency agencies did not offer any immediate comments on deaths or injuries.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airport was expected to remain shut until 2pm on March 23. Flightradar24 said 18 flights were diverted to other airports, mostly in the New York area, or returned to their point of origin.

Air Canada referred Reuters to Jazz’s statement, saying it was aware of the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the firefighting vehicle was responding to a separate incident when it was struck by the aircraft at the airport’s Runway 4.

New York City’s emergency notification system said people could expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays and emergency personnel near the airport.

LaGuardia served over 30 million annual passengers in 2025, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a wide range of US airlines operate at the airport. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.