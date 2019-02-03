Ahead of Super Bowl, Trump says he wouldn't steer son to play 'dangerous' football

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Hours before the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump said he would allow his young son to play football if he wanted to but wouldn't encourage it because "it's a dangerous sport".

Trump was asked in an interview airing on CBS before the biggest National Football League game of the year whether he would let his son Barron, 12, play American football.

"If he wanted to? Yes," Trump said, according to a transcript provided by the network. "Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn't."

Trump said he doesn't like reports he sees about football and questions that have been raised about brain injuries from concussions and repeated blows to the head from the sport. While helmets have gotten far better, "it hasn't solved the problem," Trump said.

"I hate to say it because I love to watch football," Trump said.

"I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son - well I've heard NFL players saying they wouldn't let their sons play football. So. It's not totally unique, but I - I would have a hard time with it."

Barron "plays a lot of soccer," Trump said, adding that "a lot of people, including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly."