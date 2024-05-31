After Trump’s conviction, the jury is still out on political damage

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump made history on May 30 as the first former US president convicted of a crime. But his ultimate judgement will not come until November, when he faces America’s voters, who have decidedly mixed feelings about voting for a felon.

Prior to the trial, surveys conducted by Reuters/Ipsos and other outlets showed that some Republican and independent voters would consider refusing to vote for Trump, a Republican, if he were convicted of a felony.

Strategists from both major parties, voter interviews and the Trump campaign have cast doubt on just how much a conviction could cost him at the polls.

But in an election that could be razor-thin and decided by voters in a handful of states, minimal damage could do Trump in.

“Even if it’s just 1 per cent in swing areas, that’s not nothing,” said Professor Lindsay Chervinsky, a presidential historian at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of a scheme to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to aid his political ambitions. While some Republicans told Reuters they were standing by Trump after they considered abandoning him, others said the verdict was a final breaking point.

“You can’t get away with everything and do everything you please,” said Mr Randy Drais, a 71-year-old retired government worker in York, Pennsylvania, who voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Trump and his supporters immediately sought to use the guilty verdict as rocket fuel to fire up his voter base and donors and to paint him as a victim of political persecution.

“The real verdict is going to be Nov 5 by the people,” Trump said as he emerged from court. “I am a very innocent man.”

Democratic President Joe Biden’s campaign concurred that, with the trial over and Trump free to resume campaigning, the most important decision will come on Nov 5.

“Today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box,” Biden’s campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said.

Even so, Mr Tyler could not resist labelling Trump a “convicted felon”.