After spy balloon incident, can China and the US talk again?

WASHINGTON – When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in February called off his trip to Beijing, he chose his words carefully. China’s launch of a spy balloon on a high-altitude journey over the United States was unacceptable and irresponsible, he said, but he was postponing - not cancelling - his visit.

A week later, China’s balloon has been shot down, the trip remains unscheduled, and the Friday and Saturday downing of two unidentified aircraft over Alaska and Canada raised questions about whether an adversary sent more spy vessels into North American airspace.

Still, say analysts, the two countries have strong reasons to manage their disagreements. The question now is when, not whether, they find their way back to the negotiating table.

“Secretary Blinken… talked about postponing the trip, not cancelling it or ending all foreseeable high-level communication with the Chinese government,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week. “That is not going to happen.”

China wants to revive its economy, still reeling from its crushing zero-Covid policy. To that end, Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes to improve relations that hit a dangerous low in August with the visit to Taiwan by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and to persuade US lawmakers not to push new rules aimed at thwarting China’s efforts to produce advanced semiconductors.

And while US observers had low hopes for Mr Blinken’s China trip, diplomats say a high-level visit is needed to put a “floor” under the relationship and to make progress on issues ranging from Chinese fentanyl to Americans detained in the country.

Outrage and hypocrisy

Restarting talks won’t be easy. The balloon flight caused outrage in Washington, with politicians criticising the US military and US President Joe Biden for failing to shoot it down when it first entered US airspace.

China’s foreign ministry has reacted angrily to Washington’s spying allegations, saying the balloon was a civilian research craft and accusing the US of hypocrisy.

The Pentagon said last week that China declined a US request for a phone call between Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.

This doesn’t mean re-engagement can’t happen, however.

“While it’s all too common for the Chinese to refuse to engage in the military-military channel when it is needed the most – in a crisis – that doesn’t mean the Chinese have given up on their effort to buy time by calming relations with the US and the West,” said Mr Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for East Asia under former president Barack Obama.

US leaders have also said communication channels must stay open even while calling the episode a violation of US sovereignty, briefing dozens of countries on what they say is a global Chinese surveillance program and adding six Chinese entities to a trade blacklist.

Mr Biden has said the balloon needed to be shot down, but has played down both the security threat and the impact on US-China relations.

On Thursday, he said the incident was not a major security breach while noting that “the total amount of intelligence gathering that’s going on by every country around the world is overwhelming”.