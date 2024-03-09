After speech, Biden launches major tour plus $40m ad buy in election push

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on March 8 to kick off a tour of battleground states and his reelection team will spend US$30 million (S$40 million) on an ad buy as he moves quickly into the US general election campaign after his feisty State of the Union speech.

Campaign officials who briefed reporters said Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris in March will rally Democrats in many of the states where the Nov 5 election against Republican opponent Donald Trump is likely to be decided.

After Pennsylvania on March 8, Mr Biden will visit Georgia on March 9, New Hampshire on March 11, Wisconsin on March 13 and Michigan on March 14.

Ms Harris is visiting Arizona on March 8 and Nevada on March 9.

Campaign officials said they are expecting an extremely close race in Mr Biden’s matchup against Trump, with opinion polls showing the two candidates in a neck-and-neck battle in the race for the 270 electoral votes necessary for victory.

“We firmly believe that this race is going to be won on the ground across key states that afford multiple pathways to 270, and everything we are doing this month to kick off the general election is grounded in that premise,” said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

At the same time, Biden Cabinet officials and other top aides are fanning out across the country to make official stops in a variety of states like Ohio and Florida to make the case for the Biden agenda.

Polls show Mr Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, closely matched in the race. Most American voters are unenthusiastic about the rematch after Biden defeated Trump four years ago.

Deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said the US$30 million ad buy over the next six weeks is more than the Biden campaign spent in all of 2023. He said Mr Biden’s State of the Union address on the night of March 7 triggered the biggest day of fund-raising yet for the incumbent Democrat. No figure was provided.

As of February, the campaign had raised more than US$42 million in January and had US$130 million cash on hand for the general election battle.