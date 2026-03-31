After Pope’s remarks, White House defends praying for US troops

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Pope Leo XIV greeting the faithful during the Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square, Vatican City, on March 29.

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WASHINGTON - The White House on March 30 defended praying for US troops engaged in the Iran war after Pope Leo XIV warned that God rejects the prayers “of those who wage war”.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with our military leaders or with the president calling on the American people to pray for our servicemembers and those who are serving our country overseas,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in response to a question about the pontiff’s comments.

With the conflict in the Middle East stretching into its second month, Pope Leo said during his Palm Sunday homily: “This is our God... A God who refuses war... who does not listen to the prayer of those who wage war.”

Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, has repeatedly condemned the war and called for dialogue.

But the 70-year-old pontiff has been cautious in his statements since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran that started the war on Feb 28, refraining from naming any party in his condemnations and appeals for peace.

Ms Leavitt and other members of the Trump administration have made a conspicuous display of their Christian faith. At the start of the press conference, she said her team had just finished a “little loud prayer” before the briefing began.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also used quasi-religious language to frame the conflict with Iran, offering a prayer last week at the Pentagon in which he said, “Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation.”

In response to the pope’s comments, Ms Leavitt – who is Catholic, along with Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio – said the United States was founded on Judeo-Christian values.

Leaders and troops have prayed “during the most turbulent times in our nation’s history, and if you talk to many servicemembers they will tell you they appreciate the prayers,” she added. “In fact, I think it’s a very noble thing to do.”

Last week, the pope called for a ceasefire in the Middle East, saying more than a million people had been forced to flee their homes and urging the warring parties to hold talks. AFP