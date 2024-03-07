After meeting Trump, billionaire Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate

Donald Trump (left), seeking a major cash infusion for his campaign, failed to sway billionaire Elon Musk to become a donor. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 03:47 AM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 03:46 AM

WASHINGTON - Billionaire Elon Musk, chief executive officer of electric vehicle maker Tesla, said on March 6 that he will not donate money to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in this year’s election, one day after meeting Trump in Florida.

Trump met with Mr Musk, one of the world’s richest individuals, with a small group of other people in Florida over the weekend, a source confirmed to Reuters, as the former president seeks a major cash infusion for his campaign.

In a post on his social media platform X, Mr Musk said: “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President.”

In 2022, Mr Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections, in order to counterbalance Mr Biden’s Democrats.

He has said on X that Mr Biden is encouraging migrants to come to the United States so they can vote for Democrats, even though people without US citizenship are not eligible to vote in federal elections.

Earlier on March 6, Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, ensuring he will be the Republican Party’s candidate in a rematch with Mr Biden in November. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Nikki Haley ends White House bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch
US Super Tuesday: With Haley out of primary race, her voters become hot property

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top