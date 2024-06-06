After a bitter break-up, Trump makes up with billionaire donors

WASHINGTON - In an electoral system in which money is the ultimate kingmaker, Donald Trump has been courting the country’s billionaires - and they have their checkbooks ready.

The ability of the 77-year-old presumptive Republican presidential nominee to raise money from average Americans is unchallenged, and his historic criminal conviction in New York has not dented the operation in the slightest.

Trump’s campaign team says he raised more than US$53 million (S$71 million) in the 24 hours after the May 30 verdict, which saw him found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a conspiracy to unlawfully influence the 2016 election.

But for big donors, the light had drained a bit from Trump’s powerful aura in the wake of the chaos surrounding his 2020 loss at the polls to Joe Biden.

On Jan 7, 2021, the day after Trump’s supporters ransacked the US Capitol, billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz said he regretted backing the real estate mogul-turned-world leader.

“What happened yesterday is a disgrace. As an American, I’m embarrassed,” the Trian Partners CEO told CNBC.

But little more than a year later, this past March, Mr Peltz welcomed Trump to his Florida home for breakfast with other high-rollers, including Tesla, SpaceX and X boss Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported.

And in an interview with The Financial Times, Mr Peltz said he’d “probably” vote for Trump again in November, while admitting: “I’m not happy about that.”

Why? The 81-year-old Mr Peltz cited an explosion in the number of migrants illegally entering the United States and the “really scary” mental health of President Joe Biden, who is also 81.

Mr Steve Schwarzman, the billionaire chair and co-founder of the Blackstone Group, one of the world’s most important investment firms, similarly slammed the events of Jan 6, condemning the “mob’s attempt to undermine our Constitution”.

But on May 24, the Wall Street power player also publicly endorsed Trump, likewise naming the crisis on the US-Mexican border as a key concern.

And Ms Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson and a major supporter of Israel, is planning to pour tens of millions of dollars into a huge political action committee for Trump, according to Politico.

During his first term, Trump awarded Ms Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom.