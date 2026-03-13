Suspect shot dead after crashing truck into Detroit-area synagogue in US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DETROIT - A male suspect was killed in a confrontation with security personnel after crashing his truck through the doors and into the hallway of a Detroit-area synagogue on March 12, with no one else reported seriously injured in the incident, authorities said.

Michigan State Police reported an active shooting incident at about 12.30pm local time (1.30am on March 13 in Singapore) at Temple Israel Synagogue, in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield.

It was unclear from preliminary briefings by law enforcement officials whether the suspect was actually armed with a gun.

Authorities said the suspect was shot dead, but whether he was killed by gunfire from security or took his own life was not immediately known.

“We can’t say what killed him at this point, but security did engage the suspect with gunfire,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters.

Sheriff Bouchard said the suspect breached the entrance to the building in his truck and drove the vehicle down the hall before being confronted by security.

“We have no victims, other than one of the lead security people who was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment. That individual should be okay,” the sheriff said.

No children or staff injured

No children or staff were injured in the incident, authorities said.

CNN, citing multiple law enforcement sources, said a large amount of explosives was found in the back of the suspect’s car. Sheriff Bouchard said investigators were still searching the vehicle.

Temple Israel, which has more than 12,000 members, runs an early-childhood centre that serves children as young as six weeks old, according to its website.

Local news media reported that children from the daycare centre, some of whom had escaped to nearby homes, were ushered away from the synagogue and taken on buses to a nearby location to be reunited with their parents.

Aerial news footage at the outset of the incident showed plumes of smoke rising from the roof of the building, as swarms of police and fire department vehicles converged on the scene.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard talking to the media after the March 12 incident. PHOTO: AFP

FBI on scene

FBI director Kash Patel wrote on X: “FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit posted a message on its Facebook page saying its affiliated agencies were “currently in precautionary lockdown” in response to the Temple Israel incident.

FBI officials working at the scene on March 12. PHOTO: REUTERS

Jewish organisations throughout the United States have been operating under heightened security since US and Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb 28, sparking an intensifying war across the Middle East.

“We’ve been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening. So there was no lack of preparation,” Sheriff Bouchard said on CNN.

“All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out.”

Emergency personnel responding to the reported shooting incident on March 12. PHOTO: REUTERS

The incident comes amid heightened concerns about growing anti-Semitism in the US. Over the last two years, anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for nearly two-thirds of religiously-motivated hate crime incidents, according to FBI data.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated,” Michigan Attorney-General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

“In moments like these, it’s more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbours, confront hate whenever it appears, and build stronger communities.” REUTERS