Billionaire Ackman donates $12,700 to Minneapolis shooting victim Alex Pretti’s family: Report
Billionaire Bill Ackman donated US$10,000 (S$12,700) to a fundraiser for the family of Mr Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by immigration agents in Minneapolis
over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a spokesman for Mr Ackman.
The GoFundMe page that intended to support Mr Pretti’s “loved ones” raised over US$1 million as of the morning of Jan 26 and listed Mr Ackman’s donation.
Mr Ackman’s Pershing Square declined a Reuters request for comment.
Mr Pretti is the second American to be fatally shot by federal immigration officers in January in Minneapolis, where Mr Trump, a Republican, has deployed thousands of armed and masked agents in a deportation effort with little precedent.
Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Jan 25 that his administration was “reviewing everything and will come out with a determination” about the shooting, as officials in his administration defended it even as video evidence contradicted their version of events.
Mr Ackman previously donated US$10,000 to a GoFundMe for Mr Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot Ms Renee Good
, the first Minneapolis shooting victim in January.
The billionaire, however, wrote at the time that he also aimed to support Ms Good’s family, “but it was already closed as it had achieved its US$1.5 million fundraising objective.”
“I was simply continuing my longstanding commitment to assisting those accused of crimes of providing for their defense,” Mr Ackman wrote earlier in January. REUTERS