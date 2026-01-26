Billionaire Ackman donates $12,700 to Minneapolis shooting victim Alex Pretti’s family: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Billionaire Bill Ackman donated US$10,000 (S$12,700) to a fundraiser for the family of Mr Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by immigration agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a spokesman for Mr Ackman.

The GoFundMe page that intended to support Mr Pretti’s “loved ones” raised over US$1 million as of the morning of J an 26 and listed Mr Ackman’s donation.

Mr Ackman’s Pershing Square declined a Reuters request for comment.

Mr Pretti is the second American to be fatally shot by federal immigration officers in January in Minneapolis, where Mr Trump, a Republican, has deployed thousands of armed and masked agents in a deportation effort with little precedent.

Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Jan 25 that his administration was “reviewing everything and will come out with a determination” about the shooting, as officials in his administration defended it even as video evidence contradicted their version of events.

Mr Ackman previously donated US$10,000 to a GoFundMe for Mr Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot Ms Renee Good , the first Minneapolis shooting victim in January .

The billionaire, however, wrote at the time that he also aimed to support Ms Good’s family, “but it was already closed as it had achieved its US$1.5 million fundraising objective.”

“I was simply continuing my longstanding commitment to assisting those accused of crimes of providing for their defense,” Mr Ackman wrote earlier in January. REUTERS