Accused Russian agent Butina met with US Treasury, Fed officials

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Accused Russian agent Maria Butina had wider high-level contacts in Washington than previously known, taking part in 2015 meetings between a visiting Russian official and two senior officials at the US Federal Reserve and Treasury Department.

The meetings, revealed by several people familiar with the sessions and a report from a Washington think tank that arranged them, involved Mr Stanley Fischer, Fed vice chairman at the time, and Mr Nathan Sheets, then Treasury undersecretary for international affairs.

Butina travelled to the United States in April 2015 with Mr Alexander Torshin, then the Russian Central Bank deputy governor, and they took part in separate meetings with Mr Fischer and Mr Sheets to discuss US-Russian economic relations during Democratic former president Barack Obama's administration.

The two meetings, which have not been previously reported, reveal a wider circle of high-powered connections that Butina sought to cultivate with American political leaders and special interest groups.

The meetings with Mr Fischer and Mr Sheets were arranged by the Centre for the National Interest, a Washington foreign policy think tank that often advocates pro-Russia views.

The meetings were documented in a Centre for the National Interest report seen by Reuters that outlined its Russia-related activities from 2013 to 2015.

The report described the meetings as helping bring together "leading figures from the financial institutions of the United States and Russia".

A judge on Wednesday (July 18) ordered Butina, 29, jailed until her trial after US prosecutors argued she has ties to Russian intelligence and could flee the United States.

Butina has pleaded not guilty to charges she acted as a foreign agent for Russia.

Butina worked for Mr Torshin, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and served as his interpreter at various Washington events.

Mr Fischer, an in e-mail to Reuters, confirmed he met with Mr Torshin and his interpreter.

While he could not recall details, Mr Fischer said the conversation involved "the state of the Russian economy" and Mr Torshin's new role as deputy central bank governor.

Another person familiar with the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it occurred on April 7, 2015, and confirmed Butina attended.

Federal prosecutors have accused Butina of conspiring with two American citizens and a top Russian official to influence US policy toward Russia and infiltrate a gun rights group believed to be the National Rifle Association.

The NRA is an influential pro-gun lobby with close ties to Republican politicians including President Donald Trump.

Questions relating to Russia have cast a cloud over Mr Trump's presidency.

'ADVANCE THE INTERESTS'

The description of the top Russian official mentioned in the indictment matches Mr Torshin.

The indictment said that beginning in about 2015, Butina and the official conspired to "advance the interests of the Russian Federation".

"I recall Mr Torshin mentioning, as an aside, that he planned to attend a meeting of the National Rifle Association, a fact that I considered irrelevant to our conversation," Mr Fischer wrote to Reuters.

Mr Sheets declined to comment through Mr Ted Smith, a spokesman for asset management firm PGIM, where Mr Sheets currently works.

Mr Fischer and Mr Sheets met with many international banking officials as part of their official duties.

The Treasury Department in April imposed sanctions on Mr Torshin and a number of other Russian businessmen and government officials in Mr Putin's inner circle.

The think tank hosted Mr Trump at an event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington in April 2016 also attended by Mr Sergei Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to Washington at the time.

Two months earlier, the group's Russian-born CEO, Mr Dimitri Simes, travelled to Moscow, where he met with Mr Putin and other Russian officials, the organisation's records showed.

The April visit came about a year after Mr Obama's administration imposed sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.

During the same trip, Mr Torshin and Butina also participated in a private "off the record" discussion at the centre about the"Russian financial situation and its impact on Russian politics", according to people familiar with the meeting and the think tank's report.

That event was moderated by the group's chairman emeritus, former AIG CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the report showed. Mr Greenberg did not return calls for comment.

Among the think tank's board members is Mr David Keene, a former NRA president and former chairman of the American Conservative Union. Mr Keene has previously been photographed alongside Butina at events.

Mr Paul Saunders, the think tank's executive director, said Mr Torshin spoke at an April 2015 event about the Russian banking system and Butina attended.

Mr Saunders said people at the organisation cannot recall details of Torshin's presentation.

"We were unaware of any charges or suspicions of illegal or inappropriate conduct or of any connections to Russian intelligence services," Mr Saunders said in an e-mail.

Prosecutors said the think tank's magazine published an article by Butina in June 2015 in which she said "certain US politicians and Russians share many common interests".

Mr Randy Weber, a Republican US congressman from Texas, also met with Mr Torshin during the April trip, according to the think tank's documents. A spokeswoman for Mr Weber did not respond to multiple calls or e-mails seeking comment.