Accidentally ‘mummified’ 128 years ago, man in Pennsylvania to finally get burial

He died in a prison in the US state of Pennsylvania 128 years ago and was accidentally “mummified” by an experimental caretaker.

Now the man, who was arrested for pickpocketing, is finally getting a burial on Saturday, according to US media. His body is well preserved, retaining hair, teeth and nails.

He has also been identified and his name will be revealed on his tombstone, according to a report by ABC News. He has been known as Stoneman Willie since his death.

In the late 19th century, corpses were frequently stored on ice until they were buried.

But at the funeral home where Stoneman Willie’s body was taken to after his death, a mortician named Theodor Auman was experimenting with arterial embalming techniques. This involved injecting embalming chemicals into the blood vessels.

Mr Auman’s concoction proved to be “a bit on the strong side”, according to historian George M. Meiser XI.

No one came forward to claim the body, according to Mr Meiser, so Mr Auman kept the corpse to ascertain just how effective his technique was.

Very, apparently. Stoneman Willie retained hair, teeth and nails (and still does).

His body even outlasted Mr Auman in the undertaker’s own funeral home.

Since then, he developed a local status as a cult curiosity, the Washington Post reported.

The corpse’s skin and flesh became discoloured over the years and now appear dark brown.

Stoneman Willie was arrested in October 1895 for petty theft. He died a month later at the age of 37 in the prison in the city of Reading. He had suffered from kidney failure.

The man, who was known only to be of Irish descent, had given a fake name at the time of his arrest to avoid disgracing his family, according to a report in the Philadelphia Times on November 21, 1895.