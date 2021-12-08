Acceding to Putin's demand that Ukraine not join Nato will mean new division of Europe

No Western government believes that Ukraine should join Nato anytime soon.
US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a "strong" Western response entailing "economic and other measures" should Russia's military invade Ukraine.

But at the end of a two-hour video conference between the leaders on Tuesday (Dec 7) evening, Mr Putin refused to budge from his demand that the current security crisis in the heart of Europe can be resolved only if Russia gets formal guarantees that Ukraine will not ever be admitted as a member of the United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance.

