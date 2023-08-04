About half of US Republicans could spurn Trump if he is convicted, poll shows

WASHINGTON - About half of Republicans would not vote for Donald Trump if he were convicted of a felony, a sign of the severe risks his legal problems pose for his 2024 US presidential bid, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday.

The former president and current front-runner in the Republican nomination contest for the November 2024 presidential election, Trump is due to appear in court on Thursday to face federal charges he led a conspiracy to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

He has separately been charged in two other criminal cases: one in a New York state court which revolves around hush money payments to an adult film actress; and another in federal court where he is charged with retaining sensitive and classified national security documents after he left office in January 2021.

The two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll asked respondents if they would vote for Trump for president next year if he were “convicted of a felony crime by a jury.”

Among Republicans, 45 per cent said they would not vote for him, more than the 35 per cent who said they would. The rest said they didn’t know.

Asked if they would vote for Trump if he were “currently serving time in prison,” 52 per cent of Republicans said they would not, compared to 28 per cent who said they would.

Trump has proclaimed his innocence in all the cases against him and accuses prosecutors of conducting a “witch hunt” that aims to derail his campaign.

Two of the cases were brought by the US Department of Justice, which ultimately answers to Trump’s nemesis, Democratic President Joe Biden, but which has taken steps to insulate investigations from political influence. The New York state case is led by a prosecutor who is an elected Democrat.

The new poll showed that Republicans broadly sympathise with Trump’s accusations of political persecution. Seventy-five per cent of Republican respondents agreed with a statement that the charges against Trump were “politically motivated.” Twenty per cent disagreed and the rest said they didn’t know.