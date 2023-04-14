Abortion pill maker asks US Supreme Court to stop curbs on access to drug

WASHINGTON – Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of the abortion pill mifepristone, on Friday asked the US Supreme Court to block limits set by lower courts on access to the drug in a challenge by anti-abortion groups.

Danco filed an emergency request asking the justices to put on hold a ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas to significantly restrict the pill’s distribution while litigation in the challenge proceeds.

US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said on Thursday President Joe Biden’s administration also will seek emergency relief from the high court as the federal government moves to defend access to the mifepristone.

Curbing access to mifepristone would deal another major setback to US abortion rights on the national level after the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalised the procedure across the US.

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Judge Kacsmaryk’s order - a preliminary injunction - was set to take effect on Saturday, according to the Justice Department.

In a case that could also undercut the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authority to decide on the safety of drugs, the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined the administration’s request to block the restrictions ordered by Judge Kacsmaryk on April 7.

The 5th Circuit halted another part of Judge Kacsmaryk’s order that would have suspended the FDA’s approval of the drug, effectively pulling it off the market.

The FDA, which approved mifepristone in 2000, is the US agency that signs off on the safety of food products, drugs and medical devices.

The restrictions set by the lower courts would restore curbs on the medication that have been lifted since 2016 as the FDA steadily expanded access. These revived restrictions include a requirement for three in-person doctor visits in order to obtain it and limiting its use to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 10.

The challengers to mifepristone have called these limits critical safeguards to a medication they consider dangerous.

The Justice Department has said the challengers have no basis for second-guessing the FDA’s scientific judgement, and that when used as directed, adverse effects of mifepristone are exceedingly rare “just as they are for many common drugs like ibuprofen”.

Mifepristone is used in combination with another drug called misoprostol to perform medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all US abortions.