WASHINGTON - An open letter last week to Indiana’s licensing board, signed by more than 500 doctors in the US state, warned of a “dangerous and chilling precedent”.

They were writing in support of Dr Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynaecologist who had been reprimanded and fined US$3,000 (S$4,000) by the board, for talking publicly about having provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim in the summer of 2022.