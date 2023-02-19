Abducted US woman escapes ‘year-long’ cross-country nightmare; man charged with kidnapping

A woman in the United States who had been abducted almost a year ago made a dramatic escape from her captor, the authorities said on Friday.

The man, 57-year-old James W. Parrillo Jr., has been charged with kidnapping.

Parrillo met the woman in the US state of New Mexico in 2022.

He travelled to New Jersey with her and assaulted her in a house where they rented a room, according to a statement from New Jersey Attorney-General Matthew J. Platkin.

Parrillo was arrested on Feb 7, soon after the woman is said to have escaped from the house.

She then fled to a petrol station in New Jersey.

The petrol station owner, Mr Bobby Madaan, told CNN that the woman came rushing into the shop, and he heard screaming and yelling from his office.

He said she ran into the shop and locked the door behind her.

A man was running behind the woman, Mr Madaan added, but when he realised that the shop was locked, the man turned and left.

Mr Madaan said the woman told him she had begun plotting her escape after a previous visit to the petrol station.

That is when she had noticed a dead bolt at the station’s shop door.

The woman’s plan was to run to the petrol station and lock herself in the shop when she had the opportunity, he said.

On Feb 7, Parrillo began beating and choking her during an argument inside the residence, which they shared with several other individuals.

He apparently stopped assaulting her when he realised that they were not alone in the house.

That was when the woman ran from the house wearing only a pair of shorts and a shirt in 5 deg C weather.