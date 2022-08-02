A WeWork for the .01% is coming to New York

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - New York is getting yet another private club, this time in the form of a co-working space for the super rich.

Developed by Mr Edmond Safra, a member of the billionaire Safra family, and restaurateur Juan Santa Cruz, the club is set to occupy the entire 37th floor of New York's GM building, which overlooks Central Park and the Plaza Hotel.

The club, which is named Colette, is aimed at the itinerant, global rich who have second homes in New York, or perhaps even live in the city, but don't need a full-time office.

"I've been thinking about this for a while," said Mr Santa Cruz, who used to work in private equity. "The world has been evolving for quite some time, and the pandemic has made it more evident that people do not use their offices as much as they think they do, or wish they did."

Also, he said, many people have either moved out of New York or travelled to the city to do business; once there, they find themselves taking confidential meetings in public restaurants and hotel lobbies, or conducting video calls with a hotel bed as a background.

"So why don't we develop a co-working club, at the highest level, for people who are used to having an amazing office?" Mr Santa Cruz said.

What you get

Colette is set to open in March 2023, and will have 23 private offices with conferencing desks, a seating area, videoconferencing hookup, and individual temperature and light controls.

Each office will measure approximately 400 sq ft. There will also be conference rooms, a "members lounge", and a series of other meeting rooms.

Guests will enter through a dedicated, ground-floor entrance on 59th Street and be whisked up to the club where a discreet, friendly staff will be on hand to bring coffees and serve as a de facto support team.

"We did market research, not only to understand the competitive landscape, but also to understand people's needs," said Mr Santa Cruz. "What we came to realise is that people love service."

Consider a scenario, he suggested, where a club guest has an important meeting with two clients. At Colette, a uniformed staff member will be on hand to ask if guests want a coffee or a snack "without having to interrupt", said Mr Santa Cruz.

"Just with a gesture, you'd say, 'Yes, I'd love a coffee'," and the meeting would continue without interruption.

Similarly, staff will be on hand to make copies, bind printed presentations, call cars, or usher guests into meetings.

"These details set us apart," said Mr Santa Cruz.