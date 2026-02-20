For subscribers
Possible US attack on Iran could derail Trump’s Gaza plans announced at Board of Peace forum
- President Trump launched a Board of Peace for Gaza, securing US$17 billion pledges and planning a 32,000-strong International Stabilisation Force.
- US-Iran tensions are escalating, with a potential military strike threatening to derail Trump's Gaza peace initiative as Iran defies nuclear demands.
- Experts criticised Trump's Gaza plan for minimal Palestinian involvement, lacking ISF operational details, and risking inter-Palestinian conflict with proposed anti-Hamas militias.
HOUSTON - President Donald Trump’s twin objectives in the Middle East seem to be in danger of colliding.
A US military attack on Iran, which could be launched as soon as the Feb 21-22 weekend,
