News analysis

Possible US attack on Iran could derail Trump’s Gaza plans announced at Board of Peace forum

President Donald Trump at the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington Feb 19, 2026.

US President Donald Trump at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Feb 19.

Bhagyashree Garekar

  • President Trump launched a Board of Peace for Gaza, securing US$17 billion pledges and planning a 32,000-strong International Stabilisation Force.
  • US-Iran tensions are escalating, with a potential military strike threatening to derail Trump's Gaza peace initiative as Iran defies nuclear demands.
  • Experts criticised Trump's Gaza plan for minimal Palestinian involvement, lacking ISF operational details, and risking inter-Palestinian conflict with proposed anti-Hamas militias.

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump’s twin objectives in the Middle East seem to be in danger of colliding.

A US military attack on Iran, which

could be launched as soon as the Feb 21-22 weekend,

 could stymie the high-profile initiative on which Mr Trump has staked the success of his bid to bring peace to Gaza.

