A timeline of the ups and downs of Trump’s presidency

Mr Donald Trump's presidency has seen many high and low points over the last four years. How many of these events can you remember?

2017

Jan 20: Inauguration and America First

Mr Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, announces America First stance to foreign policy and trade. Press secretary Sean Spicer disputes reports that Trump inauguration crowds were smaller than Mr Barack Obama’s.

Jan 23: TPP scuttled

Three days in office, Mr Trump fulfils a campaign promise and pulls the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership – a 12-nation free trade pact.

Jan 27: Travel ban



People gather to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries at Copley Square in Boston, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Trump signs an executive order halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, causing chaos at airports and sparking protests and legal challenges.

April 6: Missile strikes

Mr Trump authorises missile strikes against a Syrian air base, citing President Bashar al-Assad’s suspected use of chemical weapons.

May 9: FBI chief fired

Mr Trump fires FBI chief James Comey who had been leading an investigation into Russia-Trump ties. Mr Trump claims Mr Comey mishandled a probe into the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal.

May 20-27: Goes abroad

Mr Trump makes his first trip abroad as President, travelling to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, Italy, Vatican City, Belgium, and Italy.

June 1: Pulls out of Paris climate pact

Mr Trump announces America’s withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate agreement – a pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

July 7: President meets Putin

Mr Trump attends the G-20 leaders’ meeting in Germany, where he meets for the first time as president with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

Aug 8: ‘Fire and fury’ with North Korea

After a threat from Pyongyang to launch ballistic missiles near Guam, Mr Trump warns such threats will be met with “fire and fury”, which sets off a war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Aug 15: Charlottesville rallies



White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, on Aug 11, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Trump blames both sides for the clash between anti-fascists and white supremacists in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville. Neo-Nazis were there to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. A counter-protester was killed after a man drove a car into the crowd.

Nov 3–14: Goes to Asia

Mr Trump travels to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, introducing the “Indo-Pacific” as a new way of engaging the region.

Dec 6: Recognising Jerusalem

Mr Trump overturns US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

2018

March 1–April 3: Trade war against China

Mr Trump launches a trade war by slapping tariffs of between 30 and 50 per cent on Chinese steel and aluminium, citing national security concerns. Tariffs are gradually applied to other US imports from China and Beijing imposes retaliatory tariffs.

May 8: Ends Iran nuclear deal

Mr Trump pulls the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying it did not sufficiently curb the country’s civilian nuclear programme or its regional aggression.

June 12: Trump-Kim Summit

Mr Trump and Mr Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore for the first summit between the leaders of the US and North Korea since the end of the Korean War. Their joint declaration stresses cooperation but with few means to enforce commitments, which include the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

2019

Jan 25, 2019: Battle over border wall



A group of Central American migrants climb the border fence between Mexico and the United States, near the El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Trump’s demand for US$5.7 billion for a wall along the southern US border results in a congressional battle that ends after a 35-day shutdown of the federal government, the longest ever.

June 20: Walks back on Iran strike

After Iran shoots down a US drone, Mr Trump authorises military action on Iranian targets, but calls off the operation at the last moment.

June 30: Visits North Korea



US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, between North and South Korea, on June 30, 2019. PHOTO: AP



Mr Trump becomes the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea, crossing the Demilitarised Zone for a brief meeting with Mr Kim. But neither side offers concrete concessions and North Korea resumes missile tests.

Oct 26: ISIS chief Baghdadi killed



US President Donald Trump watching in the Situation Room at the White House as US Special Operations forces close in on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, on Oct 27, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Trump announces that the leader of the self-proclaimed Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed by the US forces, eight months after ISIS lost the last territory of its ‘caliphate’ in Syria.

Dec 18: Impeachment

Mr Trump becomes the third US president to be impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives approves two articles of impeachment on charges of abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine, and another for obstruction of Congress over his efforts to stonewall the impeachment inquiry. The Republican-controlled Senate later acquits Mr Trump.

2020

Jan 3: Drone strike on Soleimani

A US drone strike kills General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, in Baghdad. US alleges Soleimani was linked to violent demonstrations at the US embassy in Baghdad and to the deaths of hundreds of American and allied troops in the region. Teheran retaliates by firing missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US soldiers, prompting Washington to impose new sanctions on Iran.

Jan 28: A new Middle East peace plan

In a White House appearance, Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announce a new plan to end decades of Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is developed without Palestinian input and analysts say it favours Israel by awarding it large portions of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

March 13: National emergency over Covid-19

After downplaying the danger of the coronavirus, Mr Trump declares a national emergency to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic. The declaration opens access to US$50 billion in emergency funding. He later signs more than US$2 trillion in economic stimulus.

July 6: WHO withdrawal notice

The Trump administration formally notifies the United Nations that it will cut ties with the World Health Organisation (WHO), accusing it of misleading the world about the pandemic under pressure from China. Later, the US refuses to join a WHO-led Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (Covax) to help worldwide vaccination.

Sept 15: Arab-Israeli normalisation



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the White House, on Sept 15, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu signs US-brokered agreements to normalise relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The move, experts say, unifies Israel and the Arab Gulf states against Iran.

Oct 2: Covid-19



US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, on Oct 5, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Trump announces he and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19. Many members of Trump’s circle also test positive, including White House staff and campaign aides. Trump is hospitalised at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and returns to the White House on Oct 5.

Nov 7: Trump loses re-election bid

The Associated Press declares the election for Mr Joe Biden after projecting that he would win Pennsylvania and Nevada, making him the 46th president of the United States. Mr Trump refuses to accept the result.

2021

Jan 6: Capitol riot

A pro-Trump mob storms the US Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat. Vice-President Mike Pence and Congress members are evacuated.

Jan 13: Second impeachment

Mr Trump becomes the first US president to be impeached twice. House Democrats formally charge him with inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol.