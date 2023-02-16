A thousand-year-old Hebrew Bible could sell for $67 million at auction

NEW YORK - A Hebrew Bible billed as the oldest nearly complete example in the world is set to hit the auction block at Sotheby’s New York this May with an estimate of US$30 million (S$40 million) to US$50 million.

It is dubbed the “Codex Sassoon” by the auction house in reference to its one-time owner, the collector and philanthropist David Solomon Sassoon (1880-1942).

If it sells for its high estimate it will become the most expensive manuscript or book to ever sell at auction.

“We came to this estimate because this is the most significant document or manuscript to come up for sale in, I don’t know, forever,” said Ms Sharon Mintz, a senior Judaica specialist in Sotheby’s books and manuscripts department.

Given how singular the codex is, she continued, the only comparable items were other sales of very different objects, including Leonardo da Vinci’s notebook, known as the Codex Leicester, which Microsoft’s Bill Gates purchased in 1994 for US$30.8 million.

A copy of the United States Constitution, acquired by Citadel founder Ken Griffin in 2021 for US$43.2 million, was another deemed to be a peer.

“And that was one of multiple,” Ms Mintz said in reference to the constitution. “We’re talking about a singular manuscript.”

The Codex Sassoon, which is being sold by the investor Jacqui Safra, dates to the late 9th or early 10th century, and contains all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible; it is missing some pages from Genesis.

Covering some 396 parchment sheets, the Codex Sassoon carries markings indicating its early owners, including the 13th century Jewish community of Makisin, located in present-day Syria.

Its provenance then becomes murky for the better part of the millennium, but when Mr Sassoon purchased the bible in 1929, it re-emerged as a globally recognised artifact.

Today its only contemporaries are the Aleppo Codex, which was assembled in the early 10th century, and the Leningrad Codex, a complete manuscript of the Bible which is thought to have been written about a century later.

In contrast with the nearly complete Codex Sassoon, only around 300 of the roughly 487 original folios of the Codex Aleppo survive.

Given that the Codex Sassoon is more than a thousand years old, “it’s in remarkably good condition”, said Ms Mintz. “Over the years it’s been restored, and it’s been re-bound multiple times.”

The parchment, she continued, “is extremely durable material, it’s a stable, strong structure, and the ink is good”.

The Codex Sassoon will travel to London, where it will be on view at Sotheby’s from Feb 22 to 28, after which it will travel to Tel Aviv, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York.