A third of US Democratic senators call for Bob Menendez's resignation

WASHINGTON - One-third of all US Democratic senators, including Senator Cory Booker, on Tuesday called on Senator Bob Menendez to resign, after federal prosecutors charged him and his wife with taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.

Both Mr Booker and Menendez represent the Northeastern state of New Jersey.

Menendez, a Democrat, said on Monday that he would stay in the Senate and fight the charges.

Mendendez’s fellow Democrats in the Senate were largely silent when the criminal charges were unveiled on Friday.

But in the days since, 17 senators have said he should step down.

Democrats narrowly control the chamber with 51 seats, including three independents who normally vote with them, to the Republicans’ 49.

“Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost,” Mr Booker said in a statement. “I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has said Menendez has the right to a fair trial, but has not said whether he should stay or go.

The White House has declined to say whether Menendez should step down.

Several Democratic elected officials in Menendez’s state of New Jersey, including Governor Phil Murphy, have also called for Menendez to resign. His New Jersey senate seat will be among those decided in next year’s election.

Democratic US Representative Andy Kim has said he would challenge Menendez for his seat.

If the senator did resign, Governor Murphy would appoint a temporary successor, and it would be unlikely to change the balance of power in the chamber.