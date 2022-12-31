A romance book boom fuelled by TikTok and pandemic blues

NEW YORK - Love conquers all, at least on bookstore shelves.

Demand for romance novels is booming in the United States, with sales of print copies surging 51 per cent to 32.3 million in 2022 through early December, according to market research company NPD Group.

The genre is a bright spot for a publishing industry that is on pace to post its first annual decline in units sold in at least five years.

The category’s popularity surged during the pandemic as Americans sought escapism and feel-good stories – just look at Hollywood’s Christmas movie blitz for proof.

Social media helped by igniting the careers of authors such as Colleen Hoover, who had four titles sell more than one million copies in 2022. The industry has also expanded its audience, with more contemporary plots from an increasingly diverse set of writers.

“It’s very consumable, and it’s binge-able,” said Ms Shannon DeVito, the director of books for Barnes & Noble, where romance is among the top five genres in sales. “You’re going to have a happy ending nine times out of 10.”

Sales of printed books, which make up more than 85 per cent of the market, got a Covid-19 bump, with Americans spending more time at home. And just like Peloton exercise equipment and disinfectant wipes, the publishing industry’s growth has disappeared as the economy reopened.

Units are down 7 per cent so far in 2022 after averaging 9 per cent gains in the past two years, according to NPD, which tracks sales at retailers.

But the romance genre is gaining steam. The category, which has historically made up about 25 per cent of the US fiction market, has a bestseller list dominated by big publishers such as Simon & Schuster.

One big reason for the genre’s success is social media, where there is a growing community of accounts dedicated to book reviews and topics such as “books that made me cry”.

On TikTok, #BookTok is approaching 100 billion views. It was the top hashtag in 2022 on the hottest social media platform, where romance had four of the top five books with the most engagement.

Barnes & Noble, the country’s largest book chain, jumped on the trend, including using the hashtag on in-store displays and encouraging employees to post their recommendations.

#BookTok serves like a book club at scale, according to Ms Leah Koch, co-owner of The Ripped Bodice, a romance bookstore in California.

Her store gets dozens of customers coming in each week and asking for titles they heard about on TikTok, she said.