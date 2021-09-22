A crucial moment for Quad group as leaders meet in person in Washington

NEW YORK - The first in-person summit of the four-nation Quad group in Washington on Friday (Sept 24) is being closely watched for outcomes, especially on the back of the new security pact Aukus launched last week.

Two members of the Aukus - Australia and the United States - are also part of the Quad, which is short for Quadrilateral Dialogue. There is thus considerable overlap between Aukus and the Quad, which also includes India and Japan.

There is, however, one difference. While Aukus will see the US and the United Kingdom in a high-tech defence partnership with Australia, the Quad is not an alliance or a pact, but a group of "like-minded democracies".

As recently as 2017, China was dismissive of what it perceived as a nascent anti-China alliance. But with the summit in Washington - following a virtual summit in March - the Quad seems to be coalescing rather than dissipating.

"Beijing has concluded that the Quad represents one of the most consequential challenges to Chinese ambitions in the years ahead," former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd wrote last month in Foreign Affairs.

Yet, the Quad has limitations.

India, for example, set on a foreign policy resting on "multipolarity", is being careful not to call the Quad an alliance.

Even when the four countries engage in maritime military exercises, New Delhi does not refer to the group as the Quad, notes Dr Aparna Pande, research fellow and director at the Hudson Institute's Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia.

The Quad is one way in which three treaty allies - the US, Japan and Australia - are trying to include a non-treaty ally, Dr Pande told The Straits Times' Asian Insider podcast.

"It is easier to draw India into non-military and non-security partnerships or arrangements, and yet ensure that India is part of the broader Indo-Pacific" she said.

And while the Quad countries now regularly conduct joint maritime exercises, their focus remains non-military, she noted - vaccines, emerging technologies, climate change, and supply chains, for example.

One outcome from the Washington summit, for example, is an agreement to work towards creating a safe supply chain for semiconductors, Japan's Nikkei reported, citing a draft of the summit statement.

The four nations are expected to confirm that "resilient, diverse and secure technology supply chains for hardware, software, and services" are vital to their shared national interests, according to the draft reportedly seen by Nikkei.

Earlier this week, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was careful to draw a line between Aukus and the Quad.

"Let me make it clear that the Quad and the Aukus are not groupings of a similar nature," Mr Shringla told a media briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

The Quad is a "plurilateral grouping of countries with a shared vision of their attributes and values", he said. The four members have a shared vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open, transparent and inclusive region, he added.

Dr Carlyle Thayer, emeritus professor of politics and visiting fellow at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of New South Wales, noted that the Quad also has yet to be institutionalised.

"It's a nascent development," Dr Thayer told Asian Insider. "It's not an alliance because India wouldn't go that way."

"But then beneath it, Australia has now finally been admitted to the Malabar (military) exercises. There is bilateral cooperation occurring, militarily looking at logistics and other technical support, in a way we haven't really seen before."

"So those are the strands that are developing out there, but the Quad is not going to be able to direct them. There is no working committee, there's no secretariat," he said. "So we are at a… pregnant moment, where everything is fluid and there is no depth."

Yet the Quad is "uniquely problematic for China's strategy", wrote Mr Rudd in Foreign Affairs, "because its aim of unifying a multilateral coalition of resistance has the potential to stiffen spines across the whole of the Indo-Pacific and possibly beyond".

So far, Beijing has struggled to mount an effective response. The critical question is "whether the Quad will evolve to be large, coherent, and comprehensive enough to effectively balance against China, thereby undermining any sense that (China's) dominance, in Asia or globally, is inevitable", he wrote.