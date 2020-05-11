$99k a year for Zoom classes? Crisis leaves US undergrads miffed

WASHINGTON • The cost of a university education in the United States has long been eye-watering, with a year costing tens of thousands of dollars.

But as the coronavirus crisis settles in, students - many of whom take out huge loans to finance their degrees - are wondering how to justify spending US$70,000 (S$99,000) a year on... Zoom classes.

They feel like they are getting the raw end of the deal, and are demanding that their colleges be held to account.

"We're paying for other services that the campus offers that aren't digitalised," said Mr Dhrumil Shah, who is doing a master's degree in public health at George Washington University.

The 24-year-old relied in part on loans to pay for his two-year programme in the US capital. In a few days, he will earn his diploma, but there will be no traditional graduation ceremony.

He has signed one of several petitions demanding some kind of reimbursement from the school. "I think the quality of service has decreased," said the Chicago native.

He complained that the shift to distance learning due to stay-at-home orders in effect in Washington to curb the spread of the deadly virus has resulted in a loss of structure and supervision.

"It sets up the person going through that experience for failure," he said, admitting that he has become "drastically" unproductive without the accountability of in-person classes.

Mr Shah is not alone. Many students have lamented that their quintessential American college experience has been lost - no sunny afternoons on college quads playing frisbee, no classes in high-tech laboratories, no crazy nights out.

Ms Molly Riddick also signed a petition demanding that her school, New York University, make some kind of gesture to compensate its students.

$32b Expected revenue loss for US universities in the next academic year, based on a 15 per cent drop in enrolment.

"No matter how much NYU insists to the contrary, it is simply not possible to provide a full performing arts education via Zoom," she said in a comment on change.org.

Some students have taken their grievances to court.

In a complaint that was seen by Agence France-Presse, one Ms Adelaide Dixon accused the University of Miami of awarding her a diploma with a "diminished" value because of the nature of online and pass/fail courses.

She has sued the school for several million dollars, on behalf of about 100 students.

At least 50 US colleges and universities have been sued by students on similar grounds.

Universities have generally remained mum in public about court action. But those that have spoken out insist they are caught in a difficult and unprecedented situation sparked by the pandemic.

While some universities have partially reimbursed students for room and board, given that many left their campuses in the middle of March, none have gone so far as to refund any tuition for the spring semester.

And the problems could get worse. What happens in the late summer or early autumn when classes would usually resume? Will 20 million students return to American campuses?

"I hope I'll be able to go back," said 19-year-old Ashwath Narayanan, who attends George Washington University.

He said school officials promised to give him better guidance in the next 10 days, but admitted: "I'm preparing mentally to not go back."

It is somewhat hard to imagine how campus life could return to anything resembling normal, as if the virus crisis did not happen.

"Dorms and cafeterias would have to be treated like grocery stores right now", with social distancing in effect and plenty of hand sanitiser, said Mr Shah.

For many schools, offering a virtual future means added pressure from students and their parents, who often are footing the bill, especially given the dire economic situation in the United States.

"Many students and families will be earning less, and will have less available to spend on post-secondary education," Mr Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, said in a letter to Congress.

He predicts that enrolment for the next academic year will drop by 15 per cent - which translates into a revenue loss of US$23 billion (S$32 billion) for the schools.

While top US universities like Harvard, Yale and Stanford have huge endowments and the ability to borrow at will, smaller schools could face bankruptcy if enrolment slips.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE