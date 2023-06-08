700 Club’s Pat Robertson, influential religious conservative, dies at 93

WASHINGTON - Mr Pat Robertson, the television evangelist with a passion for politics who marshalled Christian conservatives into a powerful constituency that helped Republicans capture both houses of Congress in 1994, has died. He was 93.

He died on Thursday at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to the website of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

Mr Robertson’s television ministry gained a national platform in 1977, when he began using a satellite to deliver his religious programming to local cable operators. The move put him in the pantheon of cable TV pioneers and showcased his talent in raising contributions from viewers.

His long-running 700 Club television programme served as a vehicle to raise money and attempt to influence US social and political thought.

The show, which debuted in 1966, brought Mr Robertson to the fore of Christianity’s charismatic movement. He crafted a long-term contract to keep the programme airing through several subsequent sales of CBN’s Family Channel.

The sale of the channel to Fox Kids Worldwide in 1997 created sizable nest eggs for CBN, Mr Robertson and Regent University, the religious school he founded in 1978 in Virginia Beach.

Mr Robertson became a leader of the growing Christian conservative movement, denouncing abortion and homosexuality and deploring efforts to remove references to God in schools and other public places.

In 1989, he founded the Christian Coalition, a lobbying group for religious and conservative issues. He stepped down as its leader in 2001.

Presidential bid

Mr Robertson announced in 1986 that he would seek the Republican nomination for the presidency two years later if 3 million registered voters signed petitions to support him.

A year later, with 3.3 million signatures, he resigned as a Southern Baptist minister to launch his campaign.

He stunned the Republican establishment with his second-place showing in the kickoff Iowa caucuses, coming in ahead of Mr George H.W. Bush, the sitting vice-president, and behind only Senator Robert Dole.

Party regulars were uncomfortable with his religious claims of faith healing and his political platform, which called for the abolition of social security as a government programme.

A string of primary defeats after his Iowa showing quickly ended the Robertson boomlet, and Mr Bush won the nomination and the presidency.

Provocative comments

Whether in the pulpit, on the stump or in front of a television camera, Mr Robertson could exhibit the mild manner of a friendly local minister, chuckling softly and displaying an almost perpetual twinkle in his eye.

But he was also given to statements that his detractors saw as outlandishly wrongheaded and dangerously incendiary.

A few days after the 9/11 terror attacks, Mr Robertson invited televangelist Jerry Falwell on the 700 Club and agreed with Mr Falwell’s comment that “the pagans, the abortionists, the feminists, the gays and lesbians helped make this happen”. Mr Falwell died in 2007.

In 2005, Mr Robertson linked the “wholesale slaughter of unborn children” to Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and killed more than 1,800 people.

The Haiti earthquake that local officials said killed an estimated 300,000 people in 2010 occurred because the nation had been “cursed” after it “swore a pact with the devil”, Mr Robertson said.