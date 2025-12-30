7-year wait for shelter dog, then a Christmas miracle

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Onyx lived at an animal shelter in Ohio since 2018 until someone finally took a chance on the pit bull mix.

For nearly seven years, Onyx watched the world pass him by from the same kennel at an Ohio animal shelter.

Birthdays came and went. Holidays, too. Families paused, smiled and then moved on. Still, the nine-year-old pit bull mix waited – patient, hopeful and largely unseen.

Until this Christmas Eve.

Onyx had lived at the Animal Charity of Ohio since 2018, arriving as an abuse case with a long road of healing ahead of him.

Over time, Onyx became a favourite among staff and volunteers, known for his booming bark, oversized personality and surprising gentleness. But despite multiple adoption inquiries, the right match never came.

He never quite found his people.

“We always hoped there was a special home out there for him,” said Ms Jenny Falvey, the animal charity’s board president.

That hope found a spark when Ms Taylor Gordon, a photographer working with the shelter, decided to tell Onyx’s story online.

In a Facebook post that would later ripple far beyond Ohio, she laid out the truth plainly: more than 2,400 days in a shelter, and still waiting.

“Please consider adopting Onyx,” she wrote. “He would love to have a life outside of this room.”

Among those who noticed was Sir Yacht – the stage name of Mr Joey Kinsley, a musician and content creator with a large social media following.

Moved by Onyx’s story, he began sharing videos of the dog, urging his audience not to overlook the ones who wait the longest.

Then, on Dec 24, the message everyone had hoped for finally arrived.

“The textbook definition of a Christmas miracle,” Sir Yacht wrote, announcing that Onyx had found a forever home.

A few days later, shelter staff rolled out a red carpet.

Cameras captured Onyx walking down it, tail wagging, as he left the building not as a resident – but as a new family member. The send-off was emotional for those who had known Onyx the longest.

“It was bittersweet,” the shelter wrote. “We’ll miss his excited bark and ‘bull in a china shop’ personality. But we couldn’t be happier.”

The adopters, a family from north-east Ohio who learnt about the dog through the wave of online support, say the transition has been easier than they ever imagined.

“He’s just chill and calm,” the adopter wrote in a message shared by the shelter. “He’s a happy, sweet boy.”

For Ms Gordon, the moment felt like a full-circle victory.

“Sir Yacht never gave up on Onyx,” she wrote. “Because of him, Onyx finally has the life he deserved all along.”

After seven years of waiting, Onyx did not just leave a shelter but stepped into a home – and into a future of Christmases he will never spend alone again.