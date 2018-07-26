65 years after Korean War armistice, the world may be stuck with a nuclear North Korea

WASHINGTON - It was one question deemed too sensitive for former spy chief turned top US diplomat to answer openly.
When asked at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday (July 25) whether North Korea was still working on its nuclear programme, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paused longer than usual and then said he would rather not answer the question in an open session. The hearings are televised live.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?