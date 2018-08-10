60,000 rubber ducks released into Chicago River for charity

Passers-by along the Chicago River were treated to an unusual sight on Thursday (Aug 9) as thousands of rubber ducks floated down the river.

The ducks were released from the Wabash Bridge as part of the 13th Annual Chicago Ducky Derby, which organisers say benefits the Special Olympics Illinois.

Individuals could adopt a duck for US$5 (S$6.80) prior to the event and win a prize if their duck came out ahead. This year's prizes included a 2016 Chevy Equinox, a holiday package, and a US$2,500 cash prize.

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the annual event raised US$400,000 in 2017, with 58,000 ducks involved.