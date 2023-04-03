5-year-old US girl goes on a $4,000 Amazon shopping spree using her mother’s phone

When Ms Jessica Nunes handed her phone to her five-year-old daughter Lila, she thought that the girl was playing video games.

Little did Ms Nunes know that Lila had chalked up more than US$3,000 (S$4,000) on her Amazon account.

On March 27, the mother of two received an e-mail from Amazon stating that her package had been shipped to her home, according to local media reports.

“She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots and a Jeep,” Ms Nunes was quoted in a news report on CBS News.

The estimated cost of the toy motorcycles and toy Jeep is US$3,180 and the boots are US$600, according to NBC 10 WJAR television.

When asked why Lila ordered the motorcycles, she told NBC: “Because I wanted one.”

Although the items were originally non-returnable, Ms Nunes was able to return them to Amazon after she explained the situation to them, reported CBS News.

Ms Nunes told CBS News that she is trying to use the costly incident as a teaching moment.

“I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves, and she does some chores around the house that we can get her a bike that’s more geared towards her age range,” said Ms Nunes.

“A little slower, maybe.”

This is not the first time that a child has used their parent’s Amazon account to purchase items without their knowledge.

In 2018, a six-year-old girl spent US$350 using her mother’s Amazon account to order toys, board games and videos.