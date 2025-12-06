Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump's updated National Security Strategy elevates the Western Hemisphere as America’s highest priority.

– Asia plays second fiddle to the Americas, which are framed as priority theatre for the United States in President Donald Trump’s newly released National Security Strategy (NSS) .

The strategy, which departed from some traditional American foreign policy staples, was contained in a 29-page document released with little fanfare on Dec 4.