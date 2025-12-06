Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

5 takeaways from Trump’s new national security strategy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, Nov. 25, 2025. His updated National Security Strategy elevates the Western Hemisphere as America’s highest priority. PHOTO: TOM BRENNER/NYTIMES

US President Donald Trump's updated National Security Strategy elevates the Western Hemisphere as America’s highest priority.

PHOTO: TOM BRENNER/NYTIMES

avatar-alt

Bhagyashree Garekar

Follow topic:
  • The US National Security Strategy prioritises the Western Hemisphere, focusing on curbing migration and countering China's influence.
  • The strategy shifts away from promoting democracy and global dominance, now prioritising a "mutually advantageous economic relationship with Beijing".
  • The US aims to deter conflict over Taiwan, maintaining military strength and cooperation with allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

AI generated

AUSTIN – Asia plays second fiddle to the Americas, which are framed as priority theatre for the United States in President Donald Trump’s newly released

National Security Strategy (NSS)

.

The strategy, which departed from some traditional American foreign policy staples, was contained in a 29-page document released with little fanfare on Dec 4. 

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.