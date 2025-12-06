For subscribers
News analysis
5 takeaways from Trump’s new national security strategy
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- The US National Security Strategy prioritises the Western Hemisphere, focusing on curbing migration and countering China's influence.
- The strategy shifts away from promoting democracy and global dominance, now prioritising a "mutually advantageous economic relationship with Beijing".
- The US aims to deter conflict over Taiwan, maintaining military strength and cooperation with allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
AI generated
AUSTIN – Asia plays second fiddle to the Americas, which are framed as priority theatre for the United States in President Donald Trump’s newly released National Security Strategy (NSS)
National Security Strategy (NSS).
The strategy, which departed from some traditional American foreign policy staples, was contained in a 29-page document released with little fanfare on Dec 4.