5 key moments from TikTok CEO Singaporean Chew Shou Zi’s combative hearing in US Congress

1. China made its stance clear beforehand

The most important developments may have happened before the hearing. During a press briefing in Beijing, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said China’s government would have to approve any sale to a US entity. That statement undermined whatever assurances Mr Chew might have been able to give about how the platform secures US data.

It also added rocket fuel to attacks on the platform from lawmakers, who were already set to excoriate Mr Chew and his company for concerns over data security and content moderation policies as well as the effect of the app on the 150 million people in the US who use it for more than an hour-and-a-half per day on average.

2. Chew stumbles while playing defence

Mr Chew did a credible job of defending himself and his app in front of a room of largely hostile lawmakers who were intent on questioning his every word, even preventing him from responding in multiple instances. But the executive’s attempted assurances on data security failed to sway members, especially as he gave non-committal responses to their chief concerns.

Representative Neal Dunn, a Republican from Florida, asked whether Bytedance Ltd., TikTok’s parent, has “spied on American citizens?”

“I don’t think that spying is the right way to describe it,” Mr Chew said at one point, before answering another question on China’s ability to access US data with, “Not to my knowledge.”

3. Lawmakers piling on could signal trouble

Key statements came from people who weren’t even in the room. Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, took aim at Mr Chew’s alleged “lies and omissions” and said momentum to ban TikTok “is growing.”

Representative Michael McCaul said Mr Chew’s testimony proved that TikTok needed to be sold or banned. The Texas Republican chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over legislation that would ban the app or force it to be sold.

Senator Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, said Mr Chew failed to assuage his concerns during a meeting.

“We would characterise today’s testimony by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in the Beltway as a ‘disaster’ moment that will likely catalyse more calls by lawmakers and the White House to look to ban TikTok within the US if the company does not look to spin-off and force a sale from Chinese parent ByteDance,” Mr Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said in a note.