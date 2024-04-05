4.8-magnitude earthquake rattles New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK – A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on April 5, shaking buildings and surprising residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity.

The quake’s epicentre was in Lebanon, New Jersey, about 80km west of Manhattan, at a depth of 4.7km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. It struck shortly after 10.20am local time (10.20pm in Singapore).

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre initially measured the quake at 5.5-magnitude on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut, according to Reuters journalists and social media.

Ms Charita Walcott, a 38-year-old resident in the Bronx borough of New York, said the quake felt “like a violent rumble that lasted about 30 seconds or so”.

“It was kind of like being in a drum circle, that vibration,” she added.

The New York Police Department said it had no immediate reports of damage, but sirens could be heard all over the city.

In Brooklyn, buildings shook, rattling cupboard doors and fixtures, a correspondent with Agence France-Presse reported.

At the United Nations, which has its headquarters in New York, a Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza was temporarily paused after the tremor.

“Is that an earthquake?” said Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto, who was speaking at the time.

“You’re making the ground shake,” Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour quipped.

The iconic Empire State Building reported on its X account: “I AM FINE.”