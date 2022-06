Forty years ago in Detroit, Michigan, a Chinese American named Vincent Chin was brutally beaten to death by two white auto workers, who blamed Asians for the loss of automotive jobs in the US.

Though both killers were convicted of manslaughter, they were each sentenced to three years' probation and a US$3,000 fine, a slap on the wrist that shocked Asian Americans and galvanised a wave of activism by the community across the country.