4 killed, 4 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Reports

PHILADELPHIA – Four people were killed, and four others were injured, in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia. A suspect was taken into custody, local news media outlets reported, citing police.

A spokesman for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Reuters there were “multiple gunshot victims” and that no further details were immediately available.

Around 8.40pm local time, roughly 10 minutes after shots rang out, police officers reported they had apprehended a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and recovered a rifle and handgun in a nearby alleyway, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Both the Inquirer and Philadelphia television station WPVI reported two of the people shot were juveniles, but it was not clear whether they were among the dead.

WPVI video footage shows several police cars parked near an intersection, lights flashing in the darkness, with portions of the street cordoned off with yellow and red crime-scene tape.

The shooting came a day after two people were shot dead, and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at an outdoor neighbourhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland.

Police said they are still seeking multiple suspects in that shooting. REUTERS