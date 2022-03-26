3M owes US Army veteran $68m to compensate for hearing loss

FLORIDA (BLOOMBERG) - A US$50 million (S$68 million) jury verdict against 3M - the largest compensatory damages award to date in bellwether trials over the company's combat earplugs - came down in favour of a US Army veteran on Friday (March 25) in a federal court in Florida.

Luke Vilsmeyer's was the 12th test trial in the massive consolidated litigation over subsidiary Aearo Technologies' Combat Arms version 2 earplugs in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Jury verdicts now stand at seven for service members and five for 3M, which has an appeal pending on key issues.

Lawyers for the the service members said the juries so far "have awarded more than US$200 million in damages to US service members and veterans, determining that 3M knowingly sold defective earplugs that resulted in life-altering injuries".

"It is clear 3M's defences-whether in the courts, to investors, or the public-are unconvincing and without merit," the lead plaintiffs' counsel said in an emailed statement.

The judge overseeing the litigation "has ordered parties to prepare nearly 1,000 cases for trial this year, and considering how juries have responded in these cases, we look forward to trying them across the country to fully hold 3M accountable for the damage they have caused to those who served our nation", the lawyers said.

3M said in a statement, "We are disappointed with today's verdict and will appeal. The same issues raised in our earlier appeals relating to legal defences and evidentiary rulings apply in this trial."

"We remain confident in our case and will continue to defend ourselves vigorously in the remaining trials," it said.