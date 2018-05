OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - A small 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook buildings in Oakland, California, on Monday (May 14) evening, a Reuters witness and the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate signs of damage from the quake, said Reuters witnesses in both Oakland and San Francisco.

The quake struck about three km east-north-east of Oakland, at a shallow depth of nine km, said the USGS.

This evening's M 3.8 earthquake in Oakland was a small one but it's a good reminder to take a few simple steps now, before a more significant #earthquake, that will make a huge difference afterwards. Visit https://t.co/KEPzIeJQ7r for more. pic.twitter.com/1HpuI7khYA — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) May 15, 2018

That was a 3.6 #earthquake, centered 9km below Oakland. It gently shook our house on the SF Southside.#quake pic.twitter.com/HBpCNMxUNQ — Eric Meyerson (@EricMeyersonSF) May 15, 2018