3-year-old in US fires gun, injuring mother and murder suspect

A three-year-old child shot and injured two people in Indiana in the United States, one of whom was wanted for murder in another state.

The toddler managed to get hold of a gun and fired a single round in an apartment, which struck the child’s mother and her friend, 23-year-old Trayshaun Smith, who was visiting.

Officers later found the two people at a hospital in Lafayette, a city in Indiana, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a surprising turn of events, Smith was later arrested on an active murder warrant issued out of Cook County, Illinois, Lieutenant Justin Hartman from the Lafayette Police Department told CNN.

It is unclear how the child got access to the gun, or what type it is.

The Lafayette Police Department will work with the Markham Police Department in Cook County regarding Smith’s arrest, Lt Hartman added.