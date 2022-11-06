3 presidents swoop into Pennsylvania in a clash that transcends 2022

PHILADELPHIA – The two parties’ strongest messengers – a fraternity of recent presidents – descended on the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania on Saturday to open the last weekend of this year’s midterms, rallying their voters in a proxy battle that could define both parties well beyond the election.

The moment represented both a clash from the past and a fight over the future. While the issues are distinctly 2022 – crime, high inflation and the unravelling of federal abortion rights – voters are again being asked to choose between the establishment politics of President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, and the chaotic, disruptive force of former President Donald Trump.

To press their case, Mr Biden and Mr Obama reunited in a familiar city, sharing a stage in Philadelphia – an event that brought back echoes of the enormous 2016 rally at Independence Mall where the party’s top leaders joined Bruce Springsteen and Madonna to try to push Ms Hillary Clinton over the finish line. The stage at a Temple University gymnasium on Saturday evening was a lot smaller – and the rally was a lot less well-attended than the 2016 event.

Ms Clinton, of course, fell short in Pennsylvania against Mr Trump, who held three rallies in the state in the final four days of the 2016 race. This year, Mr Trump closed the last weekend of midterm campaigning with an event in the Pittsburgh exurbs, where he drew thousands of Republicans to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport tarmac in Latrobe.

In Philadelphia, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, said he was proud to share a stage with a former president and current president who are “sedition-free” – a reference to the plans by his Republican opponent, Mr Mehmet Oz, to appear with Mr Trump at the evening rally.

In his remarks in Philadelphia and earlier in the morning in Pittsburgh, Mr Obama cast his party as defending the bedrock values of the nation and Mr Trump as the biggest threat to American democracy.

“Donald Trump says he needs Dr Oz in the Senate in case there’s a close election again,” Mr Obama said in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, a stop the president skipped. “Think about that. He’s basically saying, ‘Look, if I lose again, I need him to see if he can put his thumbs on the scale.’ That is not what this country is supposed to be about.”

Later in Philadelphia, Mr Obama urged a stadium of supporters to head to the polls. “Vote for leaders who are going to fight for that big, inclusive, hopeful, forward-looking America that we believe in,” he said. “It is in your hands.”

In perhaps a sign of awareness of Mr Biden’s political standing, the president opened the Philadelphia rally rather than taking the closing slot typically reserved for the president – that spot belonged to Mr Obama.

Mr Biden touted his hometown roots, with a shot at Dr Oz as a carpetbagger from New Jersey. “I lived in Pennsylvania longer than Oz lived in Pennsylvania, and I moved away when I was 10 years old,” he said.

Hours after Mr Biden spoke, Mr Trump told the crowd gathered in Latrobe that he welcomed a move by Democrats, including Mr Biden, to rebrand his Make America Great Again movement as “ultra-MAGA” and “mega-MAGA,” as a way of signalling it has become too extreme for moderate voters.

“I’m the MAGA king,” Mr Trump said. “It’s a very good compliment.”

Mr Trump opened his speech by citing a list of economic hardships and cultural issues as reasons for his supporters to vote in the midterm elections.

“The far left is indoctrinating our children with twisted race and gender insanity in our schools,” Mr Trump said. “If you want to stop the destruction of our country and support the American dream, then this Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave.”