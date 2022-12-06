3 in 4 Singaporeans say social media boosts democracy in country: Poll

WASHINGTON - People in advanced economies have mixed feelings about the impact of social media on democracy, with most saying that social media has made people more divided and easier to manipulate yet also more informed, a survey released on Tuesday found.

Sentiments vary widely across countries, according to the Pew Research Centre’s survey of nearly 25,000 adults in total from 19 advanced economies from February to June 2022.

The US by far has the most negative view of social media, while Singapore has the most positive.

Singapore was one of 19 countries surveyed. The others were Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A median of 57 per cent of respondents across all countries surveyed view social media as more of a good thing for democracy.

Researchers said their findings gave a more nuanced picture of the public perception of social media, which includes Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other platforms where people get their news and express their opinions.

They wrote: “The sphere of social media has become a new public space for discussing – and often arguing bitterly – about political and social issues. And in the mind of many analysts, social media is one of the major reasons for the declining health of democracy in nations around the world.

“However... ordinary citizens see social media as both a constructive and destructive component of political life, and overall, most believe it has actually had a positive impact on democracy.”

A third of US adults think social media has been good for democracy, while the rest say it has had a bad impact on democracy. But three-quarters of Singaporeans said social media has strengthened democracy in their country.

Americans consistently gave the most negative assessments of how social media has affected politics and society, the survey found.

Some 79 per cent in the US believe access to the Internet and social media has made people more divided about their political opinion, the highest share among the 19 countries surveyed.

In contrast, about 51 per cent of Singaporeans believe the same, the third-lowest behind Japan and Malaysia.