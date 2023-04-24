$201k jackpot: US man wins lottery 3 times in a year with same set of numbers

A man in the United States has won big in the lottery, not just once but three times in 11 months, using the same five-number combination.

The 52-year-old lorry driver, who wants to remain anonymous, claimed his latest US$50,000 (S$67,000) prize on April 13, according to local media, citing a statement from Maryland Lottery.

He had already won two separate US$50,000 prizes on two different lottery tickets in May 2022, drawing a total of US$100,000.

On all three occasions, the man placed a US$1 bet on the number “48548” in the lottery’s “Pick 5” game.

To win the lottery, a pattern of five digits must be in the exact order, said Fox Business on Saturday.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” said the man. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number’ and we keep winning with it.” .

The man told lottery officials that he plans to keep playing lottery games even after his wins, according to a CNN report on Saturday.

“I play the lottery all the time,” said the man. “You never know. You can’t win if you are not in it.”

He plans to use his latest winnings to go on a “much-needed vacation” with his wife.

The chance of winning the US$50,000 prize in the lottery’s game is just one in 100,000, according to the lottery’s website.