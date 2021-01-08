2 Kentucky cops fired over death in botched raid

LOUISVILLE • One of the police officers who shot black emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor in Louisville and the officer who prepared the warrant for the botched raid during which she was killed in her apartment have been dismissed, said their union.

Ms Taylor was fatally shot when police entered her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13 - one of a string of killings of African Americans that fuelled mass protests across the United States last year.

Detective Myles Cosgrove, one of the officers who shot Ms Taylor, and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who prepared the search warrant, had been told last December that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) aimed to fire them.

Their union, the River City Fraternal Order of Police, said the two had been dismissed and described the terminations as "unjustified".

Ms Taylor's boyfriend, who was with her when police burst into the home, fired once at what he said he believed were intruders. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Ms Taylor, killing her.

"There is certainly no evidence in this case that policies and procedures of the LMPD were violated to the extent that warranted termination," the union said on Wednesday. "Interim Chief (Yvette) Gentry not only made the wrong decision but also sent an ominous message to every sworn officer of the LMPD."

Mr Cosgrove was fired for use of deadly force in firing 16 rounds into Ms Taylor's home and failing to activate his body camera, CNN reported, citing a copy of his termination letter.

Mr Jaynes, who had prepared the search warrant for the raid on Ms Taylor's home, was fired on Tuesday for "failing to complete a Search Warrant Operations Plan form", CNN reported.

