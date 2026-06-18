18-year-old killed in carriage accident in New York’s Central Park

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Video footage taken by media outlets showed a white carriage tipping over as it appeared to collide with another.

NEW YORK – A young man died on June 17 after he fell from a horse-drawn carriage in New York City’s Central Park, the authorities confirmed to AFP.

New York police said the 18-year-old had “serious injuries after falling from the carriage” and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact circumstances of the accident are “under investigation”, law enforcement said.

Video footage taken by local news media outlets showed a white carriage tipping over as it appeared to collide with another, with the outlets reporting that the carriage’s horse had bolted after the driver got off the carriage.

The accident comes one week after a horse died in Central Park because it ate a toxic plant, according to the initial autopsy results.

The ongoing presence of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, a popular tourist attraction, has long drawn criticism from animal rights activists.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he supports removing the carriages from the park. AFP