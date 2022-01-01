16-year-old US girl shot dead by dad who mistook her for intruder

WASHINGTON • A man in Ohio shot dead his 16-year-old daughter after mistaking her for an intruder breaking into the family home, police said.

The death of Janae Hairston adds to the long list of gun violence victims in the United States in 2021.

Her mother called emergency services at 4.30am on Wednesday to report that her daughter was lying on the floor of the garage, after being shot by the father who mistook her for an intruder, police said.

Both parents could be heard frantically begging their daughter to wake up, according to local newspaper The Columbus Dispatch, which obtained a recording of the call.

Emergency responders arrived a few minutes later and took Janae to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"We are saddened by this tragic loss and will make every effort to help students and families cope," said Janae's school district, in a note to parents published by local press.

About a kilometre away, three other people - aged six, nine and 22 - were killed on Dec 7.

The two youngest victims were pupils in the same school district as Janae in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio's capital.

The Columbus Dispatch said 2021 was on track to become one of the deadliest years in the city's history for shootings and homicides. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, gun violence has risen sharply in the US, where gun rights are a hotly debated issue, but largely protected by the Constitution.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, more than 44,000 people have been killed by guns in the US in 2021, of which 1,517 were minors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE