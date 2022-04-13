16 injured in Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK • A rush-hour shooting yesterday in the New York City subway is not being investigated as an act of terror, the authorities said, adding that at least eight people were shot but none were in "life-threatening" condition.

"This is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time," New York City police commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters. "Reportedly we have no one with life-threatening injuries as a result of this case."

Fire Department commissioner Laura Kavanagh said a total of 16 people were injured, including those with gunshot wounds. Those hurt were transported to hospitals, according to fire officials.

