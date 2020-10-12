1 Aftermath of hurricane

Residents in the United States' coastal state of Louisiana are cleaning up the latest damage inflicted on their storm-battered region, after Hurricane Delta tore through homes, toppled trees and left hundreds of thousands of people without power. The storm weakened to a tropical depression before moving north-east.



Eight out of 10 workers prefer to work from home or have flexible working arrangements, a survey of nearly 1,800 people commissioned by The Straits Times has shown. It also revealed that the top complaint among Singaporean workers about having to return to the workplace was the resumption of their daily commute.

As the coronavirus spread around the world, many Singaporeans based overseas headed home, but some stayed on. In a follow-up to the report two weeks ago of those who returned, The Straits Times speaks to Singaporeans who hunkered down abroad and those planning to return to their homes overseas.



India's Covid-19 cases surged past seven million as it comes ever closer to overtaking the United States as the world's most infected country. It added a million cases in just 13 days, according to a tally of government data, with experts saying that the true number is probably much higher.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is determined to make Turkey great again even if it means being locked in disputes with the United States, Russia and the European Union, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.



A group of National University of Singapore law students have set up a website to help the public understand new and evolving laws arising from the Covid-19 situation. The website provides information on topics ranging from contracts to social distancing regulations to financial aid. It also explains guidelines in a range of areas.



Private-hire driver Daniel Seng, who is the sole caregiver to his mother, who has Alzheimer's, recalls a prolonged ordeal after he was told to serve a 14-day quarantine. He spoke of significant gaps he encountered as someone who needed to self-isolate while being a vulnerable family member's primary provider.



Waste management and food services may be next in line to adopt the progressive wage model. National Trades Union Congress deputy secretary-general Koh Poh Koon told The Straits Times that the labour movement has submitted its proposal to the Government for the model to be implemented in the waste management sector.



The Quah swimming siblings Zheng Wen and Ting Wen could make waves at the Singapore Sports Awards by becoming the first brother and sister pair to be named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year. The Singapore National Olympic Council also announced the finalists for other categories.



Peepbird, a non-verbal puppetry performance by The Finger Players, shows that crows may be regarded as pests but are also beautiful and smart, writes Toh Wen Li in a review of the show. The play takes a sympathetic view of these misunderstood creatures, while profoundly unsettling the boundaries between crow and (wo)man.

