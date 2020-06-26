Hundreds of unarmed Washington National Guard troops were activated and on standby to assist law enforcement officers with protecting some historical monuments, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of former president Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House.

Among those who will not contest Singapore's July 10 general election is the country's second prime minister, Mr Goh Chok Tong. On the other side of the political divide, former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang bade farewell to politics yesterday after 29 years in Parliament, the longest by any opposition MP in Singapore.

Australian troops are descending on Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, to help in combating the Covid-19 pandemic following a recent surge in cases. They will help to provide medical support for testing sites in badly affected suburbs and with transporting overseas arrivals to hotels.

China appears to have added new structures near the site of a deadly border clash with India in the western Himalayas, fresh satellite pictures show, heightening concerns about further flare-ups between the nuclear-armed neighbours. The satellite images underline the challenge of disengagement.

Sri Lanka, once full of promise, heads into another parliamentary election in August still haunted by the communal demons of its past, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Two second-year Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students have emerged winners in a global social innovation competition involving teams from 10 countries, placing Singapore top alongside Greece and Slovakia. The Social Innovation Relay 2020 challenges youth to develop an innovative business concept that addresses a social need.

The former secretary and trustee of a Hindu temple has been charged in court for being a board member of the temple while disqualified. He was charged with acting in the capacity of a governing board member of the temple despite his conviction for 10 offences involving deception under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The coronavirus pandemic has made business transformation even more crucial, and the Government must support the push for change by providing a pro-enterprise environment, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said yesterday.

After seven positive tests on two golf tours in the United States, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says anyone who failed to follow Covid-19 safety protocols would be dealt with severely. He also announced new measures, including an onsite fitness trailer to deter golfers from using external gyms.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are ready to hit the speakers' circuit after signing with an agency that works with former United States president Barack Obama and other high-profile clients, according to a person familiar with their plans. The move is one of the first major steps by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to engage in paid work beyond the British royal family.

WEB SPECIAL

GE hot seats

There are 14 single-member constituencies, six four-member group representation constituencies (GRCs) and 11 five-member GRCs up for contest this year. Here are some seats to look out for. str.sg/blurb445

WEB SPECIAL

Staying safe on public transport

Now that more businesses and activities have resumed in phase two of Singapore's reopening, trains and buses are more crowded. See how public transport operators have mitigated the risks. str.sg/blurb446